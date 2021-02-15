“The Fire Sprinklers System Market grew in 2019, as compared to 2018, according to our report, Fire Sprinklers System Market is likely to have subdued growth in 2020 due to weak demand on account of reduced industry spending post Covid-19 outbreak. Further, Fire Sprinklers System Market will begin picking up momentum gradually from 2021 onwards and grow at a healthy CAGR between 2021-2025.

Deep analysis about Fire Sprinklers System Market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically. This report will help you to establish comprehensive overview of the Fire Sprinklers System Market

The Fire Sprinklers System Market is analysed based on product types, major applications and key players

Key product type:

Dry Sprinkler System

Wet Sprinkler System

Deluge Sprinkler System

Key applications:

Food

Automotive

Chemical

Others

Key players or companies covered are:

Tyco International (Johnson Controls)

TianGuang Fire-fighting

China NFPT

Viking Group

GuangZhou Shengjie Fire-Protection Equipment Co., Ltd

CFE

Guangdong Fire Safety

Shanghai Jindun

Shanghai RETI

Hangzhou Xiaoshan Shuangjing Fire Control Machinery

Zhejiang Ruicheng Fire-Fighting Equipment Co., Ltd

Jinpurun Fire Equipmentr

The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)

Key questions answered in the report:

1. What is the current size of the Fire Sprinklers System Market, at a global, regional & country level?

2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?

3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the Fire Sprinklers System Market?

4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be Fire Sprinklers System Market impacted?

5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?

6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the Fire Sprinklers System Market?

The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario-based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.

