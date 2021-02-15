Virtual event platforms are used to plan, promote, and execute online events. The growing adoption of VR and AR technologies across businesses, heavy dependency on virtual platforms for conducting virtual meetings and conferences is booming virtual event platforms market growth. Growing digitalization and increase in the work-from-home (WFH) policy due to COVID-19 is also triggering the demand for the virtual event platforms market.

The “Global Virtual Event Platforms Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the virtual event platforms industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview virtual event platforms market with detailed market segmentation as solution, enterprise size, end-user, and geography. The global virtual event platforms market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading virtual event platforms market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the virtual event platforms market.

Companies Profiled in this report includes:

1. Cvent Inc.

2. EventMobi (5Touch Solutions Inc.)

3. Hopin

4. Hubilo Technologies Inc.

5. InEvent, Inc.

6. Pathable, Inc.

7. Remo.co

8. ubivent GmbH

9. vFairs LLC

10. Whova Inc.

