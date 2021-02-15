What is Neuroprotection?

Neuroprotection is involvement capable to affect the etiology or the pathogenesis of the neurodegenerative diseases. They delay the onset or the development of neurodegenerative diseases. Neuroprotective products are medications that protect the brain neurons from deterioration and injury. These products are used in the cure of several central nervous system complications such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and traumatic brain injuries among others. Neuroprotective agents in clinical pipelines comprise small-molecule drugs, gene and cell therapies, therapeutic monoclonal antibodies and other agents

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Medical Device, Pharmaceutical, Healthcare and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Neuroprotection Market globally. This report on ‘Neuroprotection Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Some of the key players profiled in the study areEli Lilly and Company, Allergan plc, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo Company, Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, AstraZeneca plc, Biogen Inc., Astrocyte Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and other prominent players.

The neuroprotection market of is expected to grow with a significant rate in the forecast years, owing to driving factors such as, growing drug development in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry along with increasing patient population pool, rising incidences of CNS diseases, increased demand for more target specific drug treatment for neurodegenerative diseases with favorable government regulations. The increasing healthcare infrastructure, increasing economic stability in developing economies, are likely to offer more opportunities in the neuroprotection market.

The global neuroprotection market is segmented on the basis of product and application. Based on product, the neuroprotection market has been segmented into free radical trapping agents (antioxidants), apoptosis inhibitors, anti-inflammatory agents, glutamate antagonists (anti-excitotoxic agents), metal ion chelators and others. The application segment is classified as treatment and prevention.

Neuroprotection Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

