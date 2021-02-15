MARKET INTRODUCTION

Toothpaste is used to promote oral hygiene. Toothpaste is generally useful to maintain dental health and to prevent dental diseases like cavities. It also helps control and removes plaque buildup. It also helps in avoiding and destroying the germ buildup in teeth and maintaining gum health.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Increasing Cases of dental caries among consumers is the crucial factor driving the market. Rising consumer preference for herbal toothpaste is expected to be a prime opportunity for market growth. Moreover, growing premiumization and consumers seeking more targeted solutions are fueling the development of the toothpaste market. However, the inclusion of harmful ingredients in toothpaste is expected to hamper sales of the market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Toothpaste Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the consumer goods industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the toothpaste market with detailed market segmentation by type, end-user, and distribution channel. The global toothpaste market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading toothpaste market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global toothpaste market is segmented into type, end-user, and distribution channel. By type, the toothpaste market is classified into Sensitivity, Whitening, Herbal, Others. By end-user, the toothpaste market is classified into Adults, Children. By distribution channel, the toothpaste market is classified into Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, Others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global toothpaste market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 concerning five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The toothpaste market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally, along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the toothpaste market from both demand and supply side. Further, it evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions, namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America, after evaluating political, economic, social, and technological factors affecting the toothpaste market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The report covers vital developments in the toothpaste market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals, and others, such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnerships & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from the toothpaste market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for toothpaste in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the toothpaste market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the toothpaste market. Besides, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the critical development in the past five years.

Dabur India Ltd.

3M

Unilever PLC

R. Harris & Co Ltd.

LG Household & Health Care Ltd.

Hawley & Hazel (BVI) Co Ltd.

The Himalaya Drug Company

CCA Industries Inc.

Coswell SpA

Procter & Gamble

