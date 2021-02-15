The photo editing software market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 263.6 million in 2019 to US$ 430.8 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2027.

North America Photo Editing Software Market study by “The Business Market Insights” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

The demand and usage of photo editing software among professional as well as amateur photographers has been growing at an impressive pace from past few years. Whether the photos are being taken by smartphones or professional cameras, every photographer needs a software to organize, manage, optimize and edit the digital photos. The camera technology in smartphones and cameras is improving at an unprecedented rate in terms of sensor size, resolution, and features among others. To keep up with these advancements, photo editing software providers are also enhancing their offerings by integrating advanced features such as artificial intelligence (AI) editing, facial recognition, layer editing, and content-aware edits among many others. Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom, CyberLink PhotoDirector, ACDSee Ultimate, Corel PaintShop Pro, and Skylum Luminar are some of the most popular photo editing software in the market today. The availability of innovative photo editing software for a wide variety of operating systems ranging from macOS, windows, android, iOS, and iPadOS in desktops, laptops, smartphones and tablets is fuelling the growth of North America photo editing software market. In terms of COVID-19 outbreak, the US is the world’s worst affected country presently with more than 7.81 million confirmed cases and more than 3,13,000 deaths, as per the recent WHO Situation Report- 184 (22nd July 2020). However, with more and more companies continuing to adopt remote working and increasing consumption/demand for online content/social media, the demand for advanced photo editing tools among end-users has seen an increase in the past few months. The COVID 19 outbreak has a huge positive impact on the growth of some industries such as video conferencing, desktop virtualization, and online media & entertainment streaming. Hence, it is anticipated that COVID-19 crisis will impact the growth in a positive manner.

Leading North America Photo Editing Software market Players:

ACD Systems International Inc. Adobe Corel Corporation CyberLink Corp INMAGINE GROUP ON1 Skylum

The rising disposable income, increasing population, and growing demand for smart consumer devices are some of the key factors that are driving the growth of North America consumer electronics market. The developing countries across the globe are experiencing a substantial increase in the number of smartphone and digital camera users. This is majorly attributed to the rise in the availability of low-cost smartphones and digital cameras. These products are embedded with high-end technologies, which enable users to use, access, and create high quality content on these devices. Owing to this, the photography industry and photo editing software industry is growing at an impressive pace.

The segmentation of the market by type, application, and region was done based on the thorough market analysis and validation through extensive primary inputs from industry experts, key opinion leaders of companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research (regional/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, company's website, annual report SEC filing, and paid databases).

North America Photo Editing Software Market Segmentation

By Type

Entry Level

Prosumer Level

Professional Level

By Platform

macOS

Windows

Android

iOS

By End User

Individual

Commercial

