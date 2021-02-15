Consumer analytics in e-commerce are tools that enables organizations to collect crucial data about all the aspects of their online store which allows to understands the trends and changes in consumer behavior. These tools provide insights to the organizations such as from where the customer landed on website, time spend of by visitors on the website, products browsed, and among others. Thus, consumer analytics in e-commerce enables organization to make data driven decision.

Leading Players in the Customer Analytics in E-commerce Market:

IBM

ADVERITY

Atos

Happiest Minds

Looker Data Sciences, Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corporation

SavvyCube

Wigzo

Woopra, Inc.

The Customer Analytics in E-commerce market analysis is intended to provide all participants and vendors with pertinent specifics about growth aspects, roadblocks, threats, and lucrative business opportunities that the market is anticipated to reveal in the coming years. This intelligence study also encompasses the revenue share, market size, market potential, and rate of consumption to draw insights pertaining to the rivalry to gain control of a large portion of the market share.

Competitive landscape

The Customer Analytics in E-commerce Industry is extremely competitive and consolidated because of the existence of several established companies that are adopting different marketing strategies to increase their market share. The vendors engaged in the sector are outlined based on their geographic reach, financial performance, strategic moves, and product portfolio. The vendors are gradually widening their strategic moves, along with customer interaction.

Customer Analytics in E-commerce Market Segmented by Region/Country: US, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, Central & South America

