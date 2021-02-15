The tourism industry is proliferating with government support, combined with increasing per capita income. The vehicle rental is on the rise with the growing tourism sector and a growing preference of consumers towards self-driven rental. Additionally, easy accessibility and interactive platforms by market players for ready rent are pushing the consumers during the forecast period.

The tourism vehicle rental market is projected to lucrative growth in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as the growth of the tourism sector coupled with an increased focus of government towards roadway construction. Moreover, the growing inclination of tourists and consumers towards rental system further promotes market growth. However, underdeveloped infrastructure for car rental may hurt the growth of the tourism vehicle rental market during the forecast period.

Some of the companies competing in the Tourism Vehicle Rental Market are:

Auto Europe, LLC

Avis Rent A Car System, LLC

Budget Rent A Car System, Inc.

Carzonrent India Pvt Ltd.

Enterprise Holdings, Inc.

Europcar Mobility Group SA

Europe Luxury Car Hire Inc.

SIXT Rent a Car, LLC

The Hertz Corporation

Zoomcar India Private Limited

Global Tourism Vehicle Rental Market Research Report 2027 carries in-depth case studies on the various countries which are involved in the Tourism Vehicle Rental Market. The report is segmented according to usage wherever applicable and the report offers all this information for all major countries and associations. It offers an analysis of the technical barriers, other issues, and cost-effectiveness affecting the market. Important contents analyzed and discussed in the report include market size, operation situation, and current & future development trends of the market, market segments, business development, and consumption tendencies.

The scope of the Report:

The report segments the global Tourism Vehicle Rental Market based on application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritty of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also addresses political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways. The report on the global Tourism Vehicle Rental Market examines changing regulatory scenarios to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.

