The PoE technology is widely being used to support IoT projects such as smart cities, smart grid projects, and smart buildings. IoT communication networks use PoE to power smart infrastructure, thus meeting the demands of IoT use cases. Another factor accelerating the PoE solutions market growth is the development of new standards to expand support to new network devices. The regulatory bodies are making continuous amendments to the existing standards, which will fuel the adoption of Power over Ethernet solutions to provide gigabit connectivity to network-connected devices and IoT use cases.

Global Power Over Ethernet Solutions Market: Regional Analysis

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Power Over Ethernet Solutions market in important regions. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, production, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region.

Here we have listed the top Power Over Ethernet Solutions Market companies in the world

1.Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

2.Texas Instruments Inc.

3.Linear Technology Corp.

4.Microsemi Corp.

5.Stmicroelectronics N.V.

6.Broadcom Ltd.

7.Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.

8.On Semiconductor Corp.

9.Cisco Systems, Inc.

10.Silicon Laboratories Inc.

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Growing adoption of voice over internet protocol (VoIP) phones and wireless networking is one of the major factor driving the growth of the power over Ethernet solutions market. Moreover, simple and cost-effective installation and high level of reliability are some of the other factors driving the growth of the market.

