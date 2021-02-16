Mining trucks are used for both on-road and off-road transportation of heavy mining and construction material. These trucks are used to continuously shift the waste and mined materials for dumping and refining grounds. The presence of huge minefields, constant exploration of new coalfields, and extensive mining activities worldwide are booming the growth of the mining trucks market.

The report also includes the profiles of key mining trucks companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

AB Volvo

Caterpillar Inc.

Epiroc AB

Komatsu Ltd.

Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH

Liugong Machinery Co., Ltd.

OJSC BELAZ

Sany Group

Scania AB

TATRA TRUCKS A.S.

Global Mining Trucks Market: Applications and Types

COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Capacity (Small, Medium, Large); Type (Bottom Dump, Rear Dump, Others); Drive Type (Mechanical Drive, Electrical Drive) and Geography

The rising use of coal as an energy source in the cement, steel, and power sector required mining trucks to transport material from mining sites to industries. An increase in the need for energy is augmenting the global mining trucks market growth. Moreover, the constant growth of the mining industry along with an increase in raw material requirements in the industries and the heavy loading capacity of the mined product & waste materials are expected to influence the mining trucks market growth in the coming years.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Mining Trucks Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the mining trucks industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview mining trucks market with detailed market segmentation as capacity, type, drive type, and geography. The global mining trucks market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading mining trucks market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the mining trucks market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global mining trucks market is segmented on the basis of capacity, type, drive type. On the basis of capacity the market is segmented as small, medium, large. On the basis of type the market is segmented as bottom dump, rear dump, others. On the basis of drive type the market is segmented as mechanical drive, electrical drive.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global mining trucks market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The mining trucks market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Major Features of Mining Trucks Market Report:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Mining Trucks market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global Mining Trucks market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Major Points from Table of Contents: –

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type

5 Mining Trucks Breakdown Data by Application

6 North America

7 Europe

8 China

9 Japan

10 Southeast Asia

11 India

12 Central & South America

13 Key Players Profiles

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix.

