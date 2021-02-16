Iran Independent News Service

Logistics Software Market 2021 Industry Growth by Manufacturers, Regions, Share, Types, Application and Forecast Analysis to 2027

Logistics Software Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component (Software, Services); Deployment Type (On-Premise, Cloud); Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs) and Geography

Logistics software automates transportation management, warehousing, shipping and other logistical functions, thereby supports monitoring the flow of goods and services from supplier to the end user. Factors such as benefits of utilizing logistics software such as proper management of labors, time and cost saving, and advent of digital technology in developing regions are supporting the logistic software market at fast pace.

Major Key Players covered in this report:

  • BluJay Solutions Ltd.
  • E2open LLC
  • Epicor Software Corp.
  • IBM Corporation
  • JDA Software Group Inc. (Blue Yonder Group, Inc.)
  • Oracle Corp.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Logistics Software market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Logistics Software market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Scope of the Report

The research on the Logistics Software market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Logistics Software market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027.  Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

Key points from Table of Content:

  • Introduction
  • Key takeaways
  • Logistics Software market landscape
  • Logistics Software market – key industry dynamics
  • Logistics Software market – global market analysis
  • System market revenue and forecasts to 2027
  • Logistics Software market revenue and forecasts to 2027

Most Important Development Type of Logistics Software Market covered in this report is:

  • Cloud
  • On-Premise

Logistics Software Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

