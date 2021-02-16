ReportsWeb.com has announced the addition of the “8K Technology Market 2025” The report focuses on global major leading players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The 8K technology refers to the 8K resolution with a display of around 8000 pixels width. The technology is also known by the name of UHD-2 and is by far the highest ultra-high definition resolution in the digital world. 8K displays are succeeded by 4K resolution and provide a resolution of 7680 ? 4320 or 33.2 megapixels. 8K enables a high level of sharpness with even more realistic images. The technology will allow filmmakers to shoot at a further distance and zoom or crop digitally post-production.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The 8K technology market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to advancements in display technology coupled with the growing markets for bigger screen televisions with high resolution. Also, the availability of various products enabling 8K content creation and delivery and government support is likely to fuel the market growth. However, uncertainty about the use of technology in smartphones and tablets may hamper market growth. Nonetheless, the 8K technology market is likely to witness significant opportunities with the advent of 5G and growing on-demand content during the forecast period.

Key players profiled in the report include BOE Japan Co., Ltd., Canon Inc.,Dell, Inc., JVCKENWOOD Corporation, LG Electronics., Panasonic Corporation, Red Digital Cinema, Samsung, Sharp Corporation, Sony Corporation

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global 8K Technology Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of 8K technology market with detailed market segmentation by product type, application and geography. The global 8K technology market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading 8K technology market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.



MARKET SEGMENTATION

The market for 8K televisions is expected to witness the largest shipment during the forecast period. Large-screen and high-resolution TVs offer better quality and realistic images, as well as an enhanced viewing experience, which drives the 8K technology market growth. APAC is expected to account for the largest share of the 8K television market during the forecast period owing to the presence of many 8K TV manufacturers. Japan will be hosting the 2020 Summer Olympics. Therefore, TV manufacturers are increasingly focusing on streaming TV experience to meet the rising demand of viewers for a seamless streaming experience of the Olympic Games. Additionally, the advent of 5G in the country is likely to propel the growth of the 8K TV market in the region.

