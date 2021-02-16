ReportsWeb.com has announced the addition of the “Butterfly Valves Market 2025” The report focuses on global major leading players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The butterfly valves are quarter-turn rotational valves that are used to start, stop and regulate the flow of fluid. The key characteristics of these valves are fast operation and low-pressure drop. These valves require a quarter turn to switch between open and closed positions. There are different types of butterfly valves, namely zero-offset, double offset, triple offset butterfly valves. These valves are used in a wide array of applications including vacuum services, steam services, slurry services, compressed or cooling gas applications, for ships, carburetors, hydroelectric power stations and firefighting applications.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The butterfly valves market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as high demands due to major industrial applications and oil and gas industry in particular. Moreover, the market is further likely to expand on account of the growing need for automation in process industries. However, the high probability of cavitation and choke may hamper the growth of the butterfly valves market. Nonetheless, emerging economies are likely to showcase significant opportunities for the butterfly valves market during the forecast period.

Key players profiled in the report include Alfa Laval AB, AVK Holding A/S, Crane Co., Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corporation, KSB SE & Co. KGaA, Schlumberger Limited, The Weir Group PLC, Velan Inc.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Butterfly Valves Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the manufacturing and construction industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of butterfly valves market with detailed market segmentation by type, mechanism, function, end-use industry and geography. The global butterfly valves market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading butterfly valves market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global butterfly valves market is segmented on the basis of type, mechanism, function and end-use industry. Based on type, the market is segmented as high-performance and lined. By mechanism, the market is segmented as centric and eccentric. On the basis of the function, the market is segmented as on/off and control. The market on the basis of the end-use industry is classified as oil & gas, electric power, chemical, water & waste water and others.

