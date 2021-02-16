The global canes & crutches market is expected to reach US$ 11,164.5 Mn in 2025 from US$ 5,358.0 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.6% from 2018-2025, owing to factors such as growing awareness about canes & crutches and rising prevalence of orthopedic disabilities. North America is the largest geographic market and it is expected to be the largest revenue generator during the forecast period.

The research report published on Canes & Crutches Market size, share, growth factors, trends, revenue analysis, top manufactures and Canes & Crutches industry forecast till 2027. The Canes & Crutches research report covers global challenges, market opportunities, business intelligence, regional demand, product scope, raw material and valuable source of guidance and direction for Canes & Crutches companies.

Download Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPMD00002680/

The North America canes & crutches market is expected to grow with CAGR of 9.9% to US$ 4,714.8 Mn 2025 from US$ 2,223.6 Mn in 2017. Factors such as, advancements of healthcare system, increasing number of people with orthopedic disabilities, increasing technological developments done in US and Canada, are likely to grow the market in the forecast period.

The rise in the orthopedic surgeries is majorly driven by the surgeries done for the replacements of knee and hip. The surgeries are also been done for the amputations of the limbs due to the damages and injuries caused in the accidents or due to the various diseases. The number of the surgeries for the amputation is observed for the patients suffering from diabetes and have developed condition of gangrene. For instance, according to the U.S. Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, in United States approximately 600,000 knee replacement surgeries are performed per year.

The knee replacement surgeries are being performed in the geriatric population for their deteriorating joints. Knee replacement, is among the most commonly performed orthopedic procedures. The rise in the conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and ankylosing spondylitis (AS) and osteoporosis are driving to the number of the surgeries. For instance, according to a report published in 2018 of Healthline Media, rheumatoid arthritis (RA) affects 41 in every 100,000 people per year and near round 1.3 million Americans have RA. Likewise, data published by Spondylitis Association of America, states that in America, spondyloarthritis is found in approximately in 2.7million people which is 1 in 100 population. Similarly according to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, in 2018, osteoporosis is estimated to affect 200 million women across the world, among which near around one-tenth of women are above the age of 60, one-fifth of women aged more than 70, two-fifths of women aged above 80 and two-thirds of women aged more than 90.

Development policies, investment plans, cost structures, capacity are discussed as well as growth rate, manufacturing processes, economic growth are analyzed. This research report also states import/export data, industry supply and consumption figures as well as cost structure, price, industry revenue (Million USD) and gross margin by regions like (North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central & South America etc.)

Company Profiles

Carex Health Brands (Compass Health Brands)

DRIVE MEDICAL

mikirad

Ottobock

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Mobility+Designed, LLC

GF Health Products, Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc.

BESCO Medical Co., Ltd.

Ossenberg GmbH

Research study is a highly acclaimed resource that investors, market contestants, and other people interested in this Canes & Crutches report can use to intensely position themselves in the global Canes & Crutches market. It mentions the recent developments structures, future growth plans, and other significant aspects of the business key participants that define their growth in the global Canes & Crutches market.

Canes & Crutches Market Important Factors:

Market Environment: Government Policies, Technological Changes, Market Risks.

Government Policies, Technological Changes, Market Risks. Market Drivers: Growing Demand, Reduction in Cost, Market Opportunities and Challenges.

Growing Demand, Reduction in Cost, Market Opportunities and Challenges. Industry Trends: United States and Other Regions Revenue, Status and Outlook.

United States and Other Regions Revenue, Status and Outlook. Competitive Landscape: By Manufacturers, Development Trends, Marketing Area

By Manufacturers, Development Trends, Marketing Area Product Revenue for Top Players: Market Share, Growth Rate, Current Market Situation Analysis.

Market Share, Growth Rate, Current Market Situation Analysis. Market Segment: By Types, By Applications, By Regions/ Geography.

By Types, By Applications, By Regions/ Geography. Sales Revenue: Market Share, Growth Rate, Current Market Analysis.

Moreover, the number of surgeries are expected to be rising to the musculoskeletal disorders that are associated with sports, occupational injuries and age-related dysfunction. For instance, according to Arthritis Foundation, in 2017, approximately 54 million adults have been diagnosed with arthritis. In addition, approximately 300,000 babies and children have arthritis or a rheumatic condition. Also the common type of arthritis diagnosed is osteoarthritis, which affects approximately 31 million Americans. Therefore, according to the data and figures, the demand for canes and crutches as an aid for recovery post an orthopedic surgery is anticipated to increase during the forecast period.

Social Stigma Associated with the Use of Walking Canes and Crutches

In recent years, social stigma has been associated with the use of mobility aids such as, walkers, canes and crutches. In certain cultures, disability has been associated with curses, disease, dependence, and helplessness. Despite an increase in the number of people publicly using mobility aids such as sticks, frames and scooters, people still feel uneasy when they are faced with the prospect of using mobility equipment themselves. Assistive devices have been considered as a markers of incapacity to perform particular physical activities.

In some individuals, the use of canes and crutches have been associated with the loss of confidence, particularly in young people as well as the elder population. Since, the use of walking aids has been observed to be more in the young and elder people. Due to the stigma associated, the growth of the market is anticipated to witness challenges in its growth during the forecast period.

Canes & Crutches Industry research report is a meticulous investigation of the current scenario of the Canes & Crutches global and regional market, which covers several industry dynamics. The Canes & Crutches market research report is a resource, which provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details with market risk, growing demand and raw materials. The thorough analysis in this report enables investors, CEOs, regional traders, suppliers, top vendors to understand the market in a better way and based on that knowledge make well-informed decisions.

Place a Direct Order of this Report – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPMD00002680/

Note: If you have any special requirements related to Canes & Crutches Market Report please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

About us: –

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defence.

Contact us: –

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]