The water treatment biocides market was valued at US$ 3,723.67 million in 2019, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to 2027, to reach US$ 5,754.43 million by 2027.

Water treatment biocides have been gaining increasing importance across the globe owing to their wide range of applications, ranging from swimming pools and municipality water treatment to water treatment in various industries, such as oil & gas, power plants, mining, and pulp and paper. Uncontrolled microbial growth can lead to several complications, such as breakdown of chemicals, health hazards, heat transfer losses, development of biofilms, restriction of flow, and under-deposit corrosion.

The COVID-19 pandemic originated in Wuhan, China, in December 2019, and since then, it has spread across the globe at a fast pace. The US, Russia, India, Italy, Brazil, China, Spain, France, and Germany are among the worst-affected countries in terms of confirmed cases and reported deaths. The pandemic has affected economies and industries due to enforced lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Chemical and Materials is one of the world’s major industries suffering serious disruptions, such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns as a result of this outbreak. The global economic breakdown due to COVID-19 is also affecting the growth of the water treatment biocides market due to shutting down of factories and obstacles in supply chain.

Market Insights

Rising Demand from Numerous End- Use Applications

Water treatment biocides are chemical agents used in water treatment processes. They are synthesized to eliminate microorganisms of all life stages and sizes. They are formulated to control the microbial growth in potable water, process water, open cooling systems, and down water services. The water treatment biocides are mainly utilized for municipal water treatment, oil & gas, power plants, pulp & paper, mining, and swimming pools. The oil and gas industry is fueling the growth of the global water treatment biocides market to a greater extent. The oil and gas segment is expected to lead the market over the forecast period. Moreover, rising oil & gas exploration activities in countries, including Canada and the US, are fueling the demand for water treatment biocides in the oil & gas industry. Municipal water treatment, mining, and swimming pools are some of the niche applications where the water treatment biocides market has witnessed astonishing growth over the past few years. Increasing use of non-oxidizing biocides in pulp & paper industry and power plants is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players.

Company Profiles

Albemarle Corporation

Dupont de Nemours, Inc.

Solenis

Ecolab Inc.

Innovative Water Care LLC

Kemira OYJ

Nouryon

Suez

Veolia

Italmatch Chemicals SpA

