MARKET INTRODUCTION

Squalene is a naturally occurring poly-unsaturated hydrocarbon produced by plants and animals as a biochemical intermediate. It is extracted on a commercial scale from fish oils such as shark liver oils. Squalene is used in adjuvants that are added to vaccines. Squalene is also used in the formulation of skincare products as a natural anti-oxidant and a highly effective emollient. Natural sources of squalene include olive oil, shark liver oil, rice bran oil, palm oil, and amaranth oil. Squalene has anti-cancer properties and has the ability to reduce triglyceride and cholesterol levels.

Download PDF Sample Copy at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00008593/

MARKET DYNAMICS

The growing use of squalene in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industry is anticipated to drive the demand for squalene in the forecast period. It has significant potential in the pharmaceutical industry owing to its anti-tumor, anti-cancer, and anti-oxidant properties. It is increasingly being used as a immunity booster and sold in pill forms.The potential applications of squalene as drug administering agents are currently being studied. The cosmetic industry has witnessed significant demand for squalene owing to its moisturising, hydrating, and anti-oxidant properties. it is used as an active ingredient in cosmetic industry to manufacture bath oils, suntan and sunscreen products, hair products and other skin products. Overfishing of sharks and stringent regulations on shark hunting in most countries has led to decline in supply of shark livers and fins. Ban on shark hunting and quality issues with shark derived squalene has fuelled significant interest in finding alternative natural sources of squalenes. Vegetable sources such as olive and palm oil contain high amount of squalene and are increasingly being harvested for squalene.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Squalene Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the squalene market with detailed market segmentation by type, end-use industry, and geography. The global squalene market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading squalene market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global squalene market is segmented on the basis of type and end-use industry. On the basis of type, the squalene market is segmented into, animal source, vegetable source, and biosynthetic. Based on end-use industry, the global squalene market is segmented into, cosmetic, food, pharmaceutical, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global squalene market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The squalene market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the squalene market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the squalene market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the squalene market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from squalene market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for squalene in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the squalene market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the squalene market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

– AMYRIS

– ARBEE

– ARISTA INDUSTRIES

– CARBOMER

– CNLAB NUTRITION

– EMPRESA FIGUEIRENSE DE PESCA

– ENUCELIS

– KISHIMOTO SPECIAL LIVER OIL CO. LTD.

– NZ GREEN HEALTH LTD

– SOPHIM

Browse More Details on Report at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00008593/

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one top industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Manufacturing and Construction, Technology, Chemicals and Materials.

We offer our clients multiple ways to customize research as per their specific needs and budget.

Contact us:

The Insight Partners

Phone: + 1-646-491-9876

E-mail: [email protected]