MARKET INTRODUCTION

Wood floorings are flooring made from timber and used in structural or aesthetic flooring applications. They are an eco-friendly flooring option. Wood flooring uplifts the ambiance of homes while enhancing the appeal of the rooms. They are available in a variety of shades, styles, and wood materials such as bamboo, engineered hardwood, and solid hardwood. Wood floorings are great flooring solutions as they offer durability and long life and are well suited for homes with children and pets. They are also easy to clean and maintain.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Wood flooring creates an ambiance of warmth and has timeless appeal. They complement well with most decors ranging from modern to classic. This appeal of wood floor is anticipated to be a major factor behind the growing sales of wood flooring. The spurt in new construction projects, renovation, and retrofitting activities is likely to create significant business opportunities for wood flooring manufacturers. The demand for engineered wood floorings has risen as they can be custom designed according to the consumer’s needs. The growing use of engineered wood floorings as alternatives to concrete and hardwood flooring by architects and builders is expected to propel the growth of the wood flooring market in the forecast period. Investments made in the hotel and resort industries is further expected to augment the demand for wood floorings. However, the high cost associated with wood flooring is anticipated to dissuade a significant share of home builders from using wood flooring, and subsequently dampen the growth of the wood flooring market in the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Wood flooring Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the wood flooring market with detailed market segmentation by product, application, and geography. The global wood flooring market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading wood flooring market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global wood flooring market is segmented on the basis of product and application. On the basis of product, the wood flooring market is segmented into, solid wood and engineered wood. On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into, residential and non-residential.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global wood flooring market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The wood flooring market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the wood flooring market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the wood flooring market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the wood flooring market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from wood flooring market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for wood flooring in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the wood flooring market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the wood flooring market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

– ARMSTRONG FLOORING, INC

– BEAULIEU INTERNATIONAL GROUP N.V.

– BORAL LIMITED

– BRUMARK

– KÄHRS HOLDING AB

– NATURE HOME HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED

– MANNINGTON MILLS, INC.

– MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC

– SHAW INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC.

– TARKETT S.A.

