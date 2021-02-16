MARKET INTRODUCTION

Biochar is one of the type of charcoal that is used as a soil amendment for both soil health benefits and carbon sequestration. Biochar is a stable solid and is rich in carbon; also, it can endure in soil up to thousands of years. Like most of the charcoal, biochar is also made from biomass through pyrolysis. Various research is going on biochar as a viable approach for carbon sequestration since it has the capabilities to help mitigate climate change and global warming. Biochar can increase soil fertility of acidic soils (low pH soils), increase agricultural productivity, and provide protection against some foliar and soil-borne diseases. By nature, biochar is hygroscopic. Hence, it is a desirable soil material in many locations due to its ability to attract and retain water. When biochar is used for energy production instead of a soil amendment, it can be directly substituted for other application that uses coal. Pyrolysis can also be the most cost-effective way of electricity generation from biomaterial.

Download PDF Sample Copy at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00009475/

MARKET DYNAMICS

The biochar market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as a wider application of biochar in electricity generation, agriculture & farming, forestry, and others. Increasing demand for various products in organic farming is one of the major factors influencing the growth of the biochar market. In addition to that, the growing use of biochar in the water treatment process is further anticipated to be another important growth factor supported by rising demand for water treatment facilities, particularly in emerging economies. However, factors such as high cost of the end product and lack of incentives & tax rebates may hamper the market growth for biochar in the near future. Nevertheless, with the steady growth in the agrochemical and agriculture industry, the market players have the opportunity to invest in the biochar market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Biochar Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the biochar market with detailed market segmentation by type, technology, application, and geography. The global biochar market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading biochar market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global biochar market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, and application. On the basis of type, the biochar market is segmented into woody biomass, agricultural waste, animal manure, and others. Based on technology, biochar market is segmented into pyrolysis, hydrothermal carbonization, gasification, and others. The biochar market on the basis of the application is classified into electricity generation, agriculture & farming, forestry, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global biochar market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The biochar market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the biochar market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the biochar market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover various key developments in the global biochar market. Various companies are focusing growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Some of the growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from biochar market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for biochar in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the biochar market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the biochar market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Agri-Tech Producers, LLC

Biochar Products, Inc.

Biochar Supreme LLC

Cool Planet Energy Systems Inc.

Diacarbon Energy Inc.

Earth Systems PTY. LTD.

Pacific Pyrolysis

Phoenix Energy

The Biochar Company

Vega Biofuels, Inc.

Browse More Details on Report at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00009475/

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one top industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Manufacturing and Construction, Technology, Chemicals and Materials.

We offer our clients multiple ways to customize research as per their specific needs and budget.

Contact us:

The Insight Partners

Phone: + 1-646-491-9876

E-mail: [email protected]