Vacuum packaging is a type of modified atmosphere packaging where the product is placed in a tight air package, and the air is sucked out from it, and then the package is sealed. The removal of air in the package ensures that aerobic microorganism does not thrive. The lack of air and oxygen content in vacuum packaging prevent spoilage of some foods due to oxidation and microbial contamination.

The use of vacuum packaging in the edible oil industry to prevent oxidation of oil has led to the significant implementation of vacuum packaging processes in the edible oil industry. Vacuum packaging in the form of edible oil pouches is widely used to prevent the oil from going rancid due to the oxidation of fats in the oil. Today vacuum packaging is pervasively used in the meat and poultry industry for packing pork steak, fillet, bacon, cured and barbequed ribs, whole hams, and a range of other products. The low oxygen content averts the risks of spoilage and increases the shelf life of a number of meat products as well as fresh fish. The introduction of vacuum packaging in the food sector has dramatically reduced food wastage and is expected to play a significant role in the development of the food industry in the forecast period.

The “Global Vacuum Packaging Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the vacuum packaging market with detailed market segmentation by application, packaging material, machinery, process, pack type, and geography. The global vacuum packaging market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading vacuum packaging market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global vacuum packaging market is segmented on the basis of application, packaging material, machinery, process, and pack type. On the basis of application, the vacuum packaging market is segmented into food, pharmaceuticals, industrial goods, and others. The vacuum packaging market on the basis of packaging material is classified into polyethylene, polyamide, ethylene vinyl alcohol, and others. Based on machinery, the global vacuum packaging market is divided into thermoformers, external vacuum sealers, tray sealing machines, and others. Based on the process, the global vacuum packaging market is divided into skin vacuum packaging, shrink vacuum packaging, and others. On the basis of pack type, the vacuum packaging market is segmented into flexible packaging, semi-rigid packaging, and rigid packaging.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global vacuum packaging market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The vacuum packaging market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally, along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the vacuum packaging market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions, namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America, after evaluating political, economic, social, and technological factors affecting the vacuum packaging market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the vacuum packaging market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals, and others, such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnerships & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from the vacuum packaging market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for vacuum packaging in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the vacuum packaging market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the vacuum packaging market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the key development in the past five years.

Amcor Limited

Bemis Company, Inc.

Berry Plastics Corporation

Coveris Holdings S.A.

CVP Systems, Inc.

Linpac Packaging Limited

Multisorb Technologies, Inc

Orics Industries, Inc.

Sealed Air Corporation

ULMA Packaging, S.Coop

