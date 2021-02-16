The “Food Traceability Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the Food Traceability industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Food Traceability market with detailed market segmentation by solution, security type, application, vehicle type and geography. The global Food Traceability market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Food traceability is a technology to identify the origin and source of food and food ingredients when the products are faulty. It allows food manufacturers to document and locate a product according to various stages and operations involved in the food manufacturing process. The operations involved in the manufacturing process are processing, handling and distribution of food products. A traceability system uses data and operations that maintain importantly and desired information about a product throughout the production chain. Food traceability includes two distinct components such as tracking and tracing. Tracing creates records of the history of food products throughout the entire food chain. Food tracking is the ability to identify the destination of a product, following its route from the manufacturing of the product to the final point of sale.

Some of the key players of Food Traceability Market:



Bar Code Integrators, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

Carlisle Technology

Cognex Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

MASS Group Inc.

Merit-Trax Technologies

Picarro, Inc.

SGS SA

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Food Traceability market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Food Traceability Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

The global food traceability market is segmented on the basis of equipment, technology, end user and application. On the basis of equipment the global food traceability market is segmented into PDA with GPS, thermal printers, 2D & 1D scanners, tags & labels, sensors and others. Based on technology, the global food traceability market is bifurcated into RFID/RTLS, GPS, barcodes, infrared and biometrics. Based on end user, the global food tracebility market is catagorised on the basis of food manufacturers, warehouse/pack farms, food retailers, defense & security departments and others. On the basis of application, the food traceability market is classified into meat & livestock, fresh produce & seeds, dairy

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Food Traceability Market Size

2.2 Food Traceability Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Food Traceability Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Food Traceability Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Food Traceability Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Food Traceability Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Food Traceability Sales by Product

4.2 Global Food Traceability Revenue by Product

4.3 Food Traceability Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Food Traceability Breakdown Data by End User

