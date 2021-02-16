Screw pumps play a vital role in several aspects of everyday life, from wastewater and sewage treatment to the extraction and processing of raw materials and producing of finished products. Twin screw pump is a self-priming, double ended positive displacement pump along with external bearing and timing gear. The twin-screw pump is developed with two inter-meshing screws which transfer the pumped fluid.

The major driver considered for the twin screw pumps market is increasing demand for energy, thus leading to a tremendous increase in offshore exploration and production activities that has further led to a high demand for twin screw pumps. Moreover, market players are launching hygienic screw pumps which have seen increased applications across pharmaceutical sector and food and beverages industry for pumping several fluids and food products that are required to be protected from contaminants.

Top Leading Twin Screw Pumps Market Players:

Albany Engineering Company Ltd

Alfa Laval

CIRCOR International

Flowserve Corporation

HMS Livgidromash

ITT Bornemann GmbH

Klaus Union

Leistritz Group

Pumpenfabrik Wangen GmbH

Sulzer Ltd.

Twin Screw Pumps Market- Global Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the Twin Screw Pumps Market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall virtual reality industry.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the virtual reality industry. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

