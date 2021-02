Automotive Power Electronics are the devices installed and used for controlling the high voltage and converting varied electric power in a most proficient way. These devices also helps in monitoring a power consumption in an optimized manner. One of the major driver for the growth of Automotive Power Electronics market is the rapid growth in the electric vehicles owing to the reasons that electric vehicle use batteries and doesn’t harm the environment.

Some of the key players influencing the market are Infineon Technologies AG, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Vishay Intertechnology Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., ON Semiconductor Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, GAN Systems Inc., and Rohm Corporation ltd.

Global Automotive Power Electronics Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Electric Vehicle Type (Battery Electric Vehicle, Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Plug-in Hybrid Vehicle and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle); Type (Engine Electronics, Transmission Electronics, Chassis Electronics, Active Safety, Driver Assistance and Passenger Assistance); Component (Sensor, Power Integrated Circuit and Micro Controller Unit); and Application (Powertrain & Chassis, Body Electronics, Safety & Security and Infotainment & Telematics)

High cost of production occurs in designing of a system plus heavy weight material, resulting directly increase in the cost of a vehicle and below the standard quality, which can be restraining factors in the market. Surging demand of worthy features in terms of safety and assistance and rapid development in electric vehicles will bring new opportunities in the market in coming years.

The “Global Automotive Power Electronics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Automotive Power Electronics industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Automotive Power Electronics market with detailed market segmentation by electric vehicle type, type, component, application and geography. The global Automotive Power Electronics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Automotive Power Electronics market based on electric vehicle type, type, component and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Automotive Power Electronics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

