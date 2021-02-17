MSME sensors are used in the electronic system in automobiles. It is used for joining signal processing abilities on a single small chip. The rising technological advancement and set of automotive mems sensors products with some massive applications such as electronic stability control, electronic control unit, safety & security, & strict government rules to offer security, safety, and reliability in the vehicles are the key factors boosting the growth of the automotive MEMS sensors market.

The report also includes the profiles of key Automotive MEMS Sensor companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

Analog Devices Inc

Delphi Technologies Plc.

Denso Corporation

Infineon Technologies

Invensense [TDK]

Murata Manufacturing co., Ltd

Panasonic Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Senesta Technologies Inc

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Global Automotive MEMS Sensor Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type (MEMS Inertial Sensor, MEMS Microphones, MEMS Pressure Sensor); Application (Advanced Driver Assistance System, Electronic Control Unit, Electronic Stability Control, Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning System, Safety and Security, In-Car Navigation, OIS Cameras, Microphone In Cabin, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Others) and Geography

The automotive MEMS sensor market is growing due to the demand for IoT technologies and increasing adoption of connected devices. The key market drivers include low cost and compact size, ecofriendly, and energy efficient technology, firm regulation of government on safety, security, efficiency, and driver assistance. However, difficulty in packaging, integration process and lack of standardized fabrication process are hindering the Automotive MEMS sensor market growth. On the other hand, an increase in the adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles, newer applications for MEMS sensors and R&D for emerging MEMS sensors are creating opportunities for the Automotive MEMS Sensor Market.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Automotive MEMS Sensor market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, AsiaPacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Automotive MEMS Sensor market by each region is later subsegmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

