Europe carbon fiber market is accounted to US$ 724.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 1,669.1 Mn by 2027.

France is dominating the Europe carbon fiber market followed by the Rest of Europe. Increasing demands for carbon-fiber for automotive and aerospace and defense application would drive the market in the coming years. Also, the increasing production of supercars or high-premium sports cars in Europe has led to rising requirements of carbon fiber, thereby driving the European market growth. The European government regulations mandating the reduction in harmful gas emissions, and lowering of vehicle weights are driving the market for carbon fibers.

The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Carbon Fiber market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Major Key Players Covered in This Report:

DowAksa

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Hexcel Corporation

Hyosung Corporation

Kureha Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

SGL Carbon

EUROPE CARBON FIBER MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Precursor

PAN-based

Pitch

By Form

Composite

Non-Composite

By End-Use Industry

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Construction

Sporting Goods

Wind Energy

Others

By Country

Germany

UK

France

Hungary

Russia

Rest of Europe

The research on the Europe Carbon Fiber market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Carbon Fiber market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Carbon Fiber market.

