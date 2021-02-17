North America Ceramic Fiber market is accounted to US$ 333.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 682.8 Mn by 2027.

The US is dominating the North America ceramic fiber market, followed by Canada. The power generation sector is an important consumer of ceramic fiber due to its wide utilization of insulation. In commercial fire protection, ceramic fibers are used in grease-duct insulation and penetration and expansion-joint seals. Ceramic fiber products are used in refractories for high-temperature equipment that is used in ceramic production. This equipment includes blast furnaces, hot stoves, steam boilers, cement kilns, glass tanks, and open-hearth furnaces. The wide application of ceramic fiber is boosting demand in the US.

The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Ceramic Fiber market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Major Key Players Covered in This Report:

Great Lakes Textiles,HarbisonWalker International, Inc.,3M,Lewco Specialty Products, Inc.,Luyang Energy-Saving Materials Co., Ltd.,Morgan Advanced Materials,Nutec Group,Pyrotek Inc.,Rath-Group

NORTH AMERICA CERAMIC FIBER MARKET SEGMENTATION

North America Ceramic Fiber Market – By Type

Refractory Ceramic Fiber (RCF)

Alkaline Earth Silicate (AES) Wool

Others

North America Ceramic Fiber Market – By Product Form

Blanket

Module

Board

Paper

Others

North America Ceramic Fiber Market – By End-Use Industry

Iron and Steel

Refining and Petrochemical

Power Generation

Aluminum

Others

North America Ceramic Fiber Market – By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

The research on the North America Ceramic Fiber market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Ceramic Fiber market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Ceramic Fiber market.

