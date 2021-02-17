Europe SiC fibers market is accounted for US$ 86.2 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 529.9 Mn by 2027.

SiC fibers are composed of silicon carbide molecules, which range in diameter from 5-50 micrometers. They exhibit properties such as higher temperature capability, lower thermal expansion, lower density, higher oxidative durability, lower permeability, light-weight, high strength, and better thermal conductivity. SiC fibers are widely considered as key reinforcing agents and are used in the high-performance ceramic matrix or metal matrix composites

The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe SiC Fibers market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Major Key Players Covered in This Report:

Great Lakes Textiles,HarbisonWalker International, Inc.,3M,Lewco Specialty Products, Inc.,Luyang Energy-Saving Materials Co., Ltd.,Morgan Advanced Materials,Nutec Group,Pyrotek Inc.,Rath-Group

EUROPE SIC FIBERS MARKET SEGMENTATION

American Elements

BJS Ceramics GmbH

General Electric Company

Haydale Technologies Inc.

NGS Advanced Fibers Co., Ltd.

Ube Industries, Ltd

TISICS Ltd

Microcertec S.A.S

Ceramdis GmbH

International Syalons (Newcastle) Limited

Europe SiC Fibers Market – By Form

Continuous

Woven Cloth

Others

Europe SiC Fibers Market – By Usage

Composites

Non-Composites

Europe SiC Fibers Market – By End-Use Industry

Aerospace and Defense Industrial, Others

Energy and Power

Industrial

Others

Europe SiC Fibers Market – By Country

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Rest Of Europe

The research on the Europe SiC Fibers market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe SiC Fibers market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe SiC Fibers market.

