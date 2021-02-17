The aerospace fiber optic cables market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 471.17Mn in 2019 to US$ 668.63Mn by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2020 to 2027.

The growing demand for fiber optic cables due to need for higher bandwidth over long distance and emphasizing attention towards aircraft weight reduction are driving the growth of aerospace fiber optic cablesmarket across the region.However, the high cost of maintenance and discontinuation of A380 Programis a hindering factor to the aerospace fiber optic cables market growth. Further, increasing demand to integrate IFE systems on the aircraft is anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Major Key Players Covered in This Report:

AFL,Amphenol Corporation,Carlisle Companies Incorporated,Collins Aerospace,Nexans,Ofs Fitel Llc,Prysmian Group,TE Connectivity,W. L. Gore and Associates, Inc.

EUROPEAEROSPACE FIBER OPTIC CABLES MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Mode

Single-Mode

Multi-Mode

By Application

Radar Systems

Flight Management Systems

Cabin Management Systems

In-flight Entertainment Systems

Electronic Warfare

Avionics

Others

By Fit Type

Line Fit

Retrofit

By End User

Commercial

Military

By Country

France

Germany

Italy

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe

The research on the Europe Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables market.

