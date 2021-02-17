The Sourdough Bread Industry report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Sourdough Bread Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Sourdough bread is basically a tangy bread with an airy texture, unique flavors and is prepared by the fermentation of dough using naturally occurring yeast & lactobacilli. Sourdough bread is considered to be healthier alternatives as compared to those made using regular dough. The presence of lactobacillus and the wild yeast helps neutralize the acid in the leaven (phytic acid), hence making these products easily digestible, unlike those made from regular dough.

Top Key Players:- Du Pain et des Idées, GRANDAISY BAKERY, Harts Bakery, Jigsaw Bakery, Pipacs Pékség Ltd., PROOF BAKERY, St John Bakery, Stones Bakery, The Good Loaf, thomas’ bakeshoap BOUTIQUE

The sourdough bread market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as growing demand for different bread types paired with health benefits among consumers. Also, the rising demand for gluten-free sourdough bread boosts the studied market growth. Additionally, sourdough bread is increasingly gaining traction as it is flavorful and is more nutritious than normal bread. Furthermore, the presence of other vital nutrients, including folic acid, B vitamins, magnesium, iron, and zinc, make these products a preferred choice among consumers owing to health benefits.

The global sourdough bread market is segmented on the basis of category and distribution channel. The sourdough bread market on the basis of the category is classified gluten-free and conventional. On the basis of distribution channel, global sourdough bread market is bifurcated into supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retailers, and others.

