The fireproof insulation market was valued at US$ 2.02 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2.59 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

Fireproof insulation material assists in reducing the damage caused by fire. Fireproof insulation materials are available in five forms—foam; chopped fibers; board or block insulation; fibrous mats; and textiles, films, and foils. The resistance of each form depends on the material from which it is made. Demand for fireproof insulation products is high in the residential sector owing to the strict building standards related to fire protection and increase in residential construction activity. Furthermore, the popularity of fireproof insulation is growing significantly in the commercial sector due to increasing focus on ensuring fire safety. Moreover, the construction and retrofitting activities are growing significantly in the developed as well as developing economies, which is expected to have a positive impact on the fireproof insulation market.

Get Illustrative Sample PDF of this Report- https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPMC00002740/

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Fireproof Insulation Market

Fireproof Insulation Market Insights

Surge in Demand for Energy Efficient Insulation Material

Insulation materials, such as foam, play a significant role in providing insulation to buildings. Foam fills the gaps that can potentially leak air and create an energy efficient surrounding in a building. Owing to its effective and powerful insulation properties, spray foam attracts investments from customers to protect their properties in case of fire outbreaks. Polyurethane spray foam insulation is another type of foam utilized to fill and insulate large voids and surfaces. This material helps improve indoor air quality and reduces cooling and heating costs while decreasing energy consumption. Companies, such as ROCKWOOL International A/S, John Manville, Knauf Insulation GmbH, and InSoFast, LLC, provide fireproof insulation

Material-Based Market Insights

The selection of appropriate insulation materials has become very crucial nowadays. As the objective of insulation is to blanket the house to provide a barrier against heat transfer, selecting an insulation material having fire-resistant properties is important. Almost all insulation materials are rated as fireproof. These materials can also be designed to provide resistance against electricity, fuels, chemicals, or solvents. Therefore, the customers are looking for natural insulation to contribute toward energy efficiency at their houses. Based on material, the fireproof insulation market is categorized into glass wool, mineral wool, plastic foam, fiberglass, polyurethane foam, and others.

The TOP MANUFACTURERS of this Industry As follows-

BASF SE

Johns Manville

Kingspan Group Plc

Knauf Insulation GmbH

Lloyd Insulations

L’isolante K-Flex s.p.a

Owens Corning Corporation

Rockwool International A/S

Saint Gobain S.A.

P. Twiga Fiberglass Limited

…

Order a Copy of this report at- https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPMC00002740/

End User-Based Market Insights

Residential and commercial properties use fireproof insulation materials to ensure safety of workers and surroundings during fire incidents. The use of insulation in homes and industries would contribute to save energy. The commercial sector consists of complexes, office buildings, and industries. In commercial properties, the insulation is utilized for ducts, storage tanks, fluid lines, and pipes. Slag wool and rock wool types of mineral wool are commonly used to maintain heat and conserve energy. In addition, fiberglass materials offer soundproofing, water resistance, and heat and fire control. Installation of varied insulation in commercial and industrial properties would positively impact the growth of fireproof insulation.

Strategic Insights

The players in the fireproof insulation market focus on strategies such as market initiatives, acquisitions, and new product launches to maintain their positions in the market. A few developments by key players are listed below:

In 2019, Kingspan showcased high performance insulation and moisture management products in show homes and focusses on improving the building envelope-based products at IBS 2019. In addition to this, the company sponsored NAHB’s The New American Remodel 2019 as well as the KB Home Project.

In 2019, Knauf Insulation announced the launch of its new Rock Mineral Wool plant in Illange, France. The new plant meets the highest standards of sustainable best practice. Moreover, it would produce 110,000 tons of Rock Mineral Wool every year.

Fireproof Insulation Market – by Material

Glass Wool

Mineral Wool

Plastic Foam

Fiberglass

Polyurethane Foam

Others

Fireproof Insulation Market – by End User

Commercial

Residential

Fireproof Insulation Market – by Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Italy UK Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) Australia China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

South America (SAM) Brazil Argentina Rest of SAM



Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading companies.

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the record as you want.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and defence. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate Research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.

Contact Us:-

The Insight partners

USA +1-646-491-9876

Asia-Pacific +91 20 6727 8686

Email: [email protected]

Website- https://www.theinsightpartners.com/