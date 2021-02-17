Social emotional learning (SEL) is the learning process in which children and adults attain and apply knowledge, attitudes, and skills required to manage emotions, including showing empathy, setting and achieving goals, and maintain positive relationships with their friends, colleagues, etc. The growing promotion of social emotional learning through agencies, high capital spending on social and emotional development by educators and policymakers, and proliferation of computation in schools (K – 12) are the key factor driving the social emotional learning (SEL) software market growth.

Growing adoption of smart devices, an increase in focus on improving the social and behavioral skills, and the government initiatives for digital education, results in the growing adoption of social and emotional learning training, which is booming the growth for social emotional learning (SEL) software market. However, infrastructure availability and lack of high-speed Internet may hamper the growth of the market. Further, the advent of advanced technologies and increasing digitization in schools, colleges, and universities are expected to influence the social emotional learning (SEL) software market during the forecast period.

Major key players covered in this report:

1.BASE Education LLC

2.EverFi, Inc.

3.Evolution Labs

4.Hoonuit, LLC

5.Panorama Education

6.Peekapak Inc.

7.Purpose Prep

8.SEL Adventures

9.Social Express, Inc.

10.Taproot Learning

