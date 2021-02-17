What is GPIO Expanders?

A GPIO expander is an element that provides a designer with the ability to implement extra inputs and outputs on a microprocessor and microcontroller system. The GPIO expanders have advanced drive capability than the I/O on a microprocessor and microcontroller system. This lets them drive devices with a higher load, such as LEDs. Furthermore, GPIO expanders have an effectual Data Bus interface to reduce the I/O requirement. The GPIO expanders also allow the I/O to be located on a system in an altered location from the processor, thus improving signal integrity.

The reports cover key market developments in the GPIO Expanders as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies focus on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. The inorganic growth strategy activities observed in the market were acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations. These activities paved the way for an expansion of the businesses and customers of the market players. The market payers of the GPIO Expanders are destined for lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the increasing demand for market GPIO Expanders in the world market.

Increasing demand for smartphones and other mobile devices is the major factor driving the growth of the GPIO expanders market. Moreover, consumer necessities for temperature assessment in coffee machines and room temperature control are expected to boost the demand for GPIO expanders. Increasing demand for low-voltage compatibility is generating new opportunities for manufacturers in the GPIO expanders market. The quick growth in the electronic devices industry is another factor driving the growth of the GPIO expanders market.

The report also includes the profiles of key GPIO Expanders companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Here we have listed the top GPIO Expanders Market companies in the world

1. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

2. Lattice Semiconductor

3. Maxim Integrated

4. MaxLinear

5. Microchip Technology Inc.

6. NXP Semiconductors

7. On Semiconductor(Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC)

8. Semtech Corp.

9. STMicroelectronics

10. Texas Instruments Incorporated

Market Analysis of Global GPIO Expanders Market 2027 is an in-depth and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications sector, with particular attention to market trend analysis world. The report aims to provide an overview of the GPIO Expanders market with detailed segmentation of the market by component, type of deployment, industry and region. The global GPIO Expanders market is expected to experience strong growth over the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the state of the main market GPIO Expanders market players and presents key market trends and opportunities.

The report presents the current market analysis scenario, future and future opportunities, revenue growth, prices and profitability. The proprietary data in this report is collected by The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and various customization options in the existing study.

