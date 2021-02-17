Eddy current testing is a type of electromagnetic testing used in non-destructive testing. In eddy current testing, electromagnetic induction is used to determine surface and sub-surface flaws in conductive materials. The growing safety regulations by the government is one of the major driving factor supporting the growth of eddy current testing market. The eddy current testing is becoming popular owing to the advantages offered by it, such as sensitivity to surface defects, accurate conductivity measures, ability to detect through surface coatings, and portability.

The reports cover key market developments in the Eddy Current Testing as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies focus on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. The inorganic growth strategy activities observed in the market were acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations.

Advancements in ECT technologies, stringent government regulations, and growing infrastructural development are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the eddy current testing market. However, lack of skilled workforce is acting as a major restraining factor in the market. The fall in prices for oil and gas is creating challenges for the eddy current testing market.

The report on the area of Eddy Current Testing by Insight Partners includes extensive primary research and detailed analysis of the qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry experts, key opinion leaders, to better understand the performance of the Eddy Current Testing Market.

The report also includes the profiles of key Eddy Current Testing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Here we have listed the top Eddy Current Testing Market companies in the world

1. Ashtead Technology Ltd

2. Eddyfi

3. ETher NDE

4. Fidgeon Ltd

5. ibg NDT Systems

6. Magnetic Analysis Corporation

7. MISTRAS Group, Inc.

8. OLYMPUS CORPORATION

9. TÜV Rheinland

10. Zetec, Inc.

Market Analysis of Global Eddy Current Testing Market 2027 is an in-depth and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications sector, with particular attention to market trend analysis world. The report aims to provide an overview of the Eddy Current Testing market with detailed segmentation of the market by component, type of deployment, industry and region. The global Eddy Current Testing market is expected to experience strong growth over the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the state of the main market Eddy Current Testing market players and presents key market trends and opportunities.

The report presents the current market analysis scenario, future and future opportunities, revenue growth, prices and profitability. The proprietary data in this report is collected by The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and various customization options in the existing study.

