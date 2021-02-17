According to the latest market study on “Automotive Sunroof Market Forecast to 2027 –COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Slide-in Sunroof, Slide-out, Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof, Pop-Up); Material (Fabric and Glass); Application (Premium Cars, SUVs and Sedan Cars); and Geography,” the market was valued at US$ 5,104.70 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 6,120.00 million by 2027. The report highlights the factors driving and restraining the market growth, as well as enumerates prominent players in the market with their recent developments. Increasing sales of premium cars in the Asian region especially China to provide growth opportunities for automotive sunroofs manufacturers.

Chromogenic technology has an essential place in future vehicle glazing. It continues to be one of the most exciting topics in automotive glazing. The technology can dynamically change how the transmittance of the sunroof. Glazing chromogenic technology can make an interior comfortable and adjustable according to the driver’s needs and changing visual environment. This technology can provide excellent safety by the virtual elimination of glare and reflections, which can fatigue or frustrate the driver. The application to automotive glazing is probably nearer to the market because the sizes are smaller than commercial windows, and the lifetime is less (7 years is the average lifetime). Dynamic glazing systems are either automatic or semi-automatic or manual switching capabilities. The demand for switchable sunroof glazing is growing. The most successful product is the electrochromic automotive mirror. Switchable mirrors are available for most major makes of cars. Prototypes of the electrochromic automotive sunroof and glazing panels are under research and development by Schott-Donnelly, Flabeg, and Saint- Gobain.

Geographically, the global market was dominated by the European region in 2019, which accounted for almost one-third of the total market owing to a higher demand for sunroof driven automobiles compared to the Asian region in the past decade. Factors such as the more extensive adoption of premium cars, sedans, and SUVs among the European population contribute significantly to the region’s more significant market share. They are expected to maintain their market leadership during the coming years. However, from a growth perspective, the AsiaPacific region is expected to witness a more lucrative growth rate due to the unprecedented rising popularity of sunroofs among its significantly larger middle-income group across its fast-growing economies. For instance, the Chinese population has witnessed a significant surge in the popularity of sunroofs for its various automobile models.

Webasto Group, Yachiyo Industry Co. Ltd., ACS France SAS, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd, Automotive Sunroof-Customcraft (ASC) Inc, Corning Inc, and Inalfa Roof Systems Group B.V are among the prominent playerspresent in the automotive sunroof market.

