The Automotive Wheel Coating Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global automotive wheel coatings market with detailed market segmentation by coating product, technology, texture, end user and geography. The global car wash system market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Also, key automotive wheel coatings market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are PPG Industrial Coatings, BASF SE, Akzo Nobel N.V., DuPont, Dupli-Color, The Eastwood Company, Performance Paints Ltd, Mile High Powder Coating, Inc., Nordson Corporation and Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.

The major driving factor fueling the growth of automotive wheel coating is increase in demand for all weather automotive wheel coating because of bad weather and roads whereas the high cost associated with automotive wheel coatings can act as the restraining factor in the market. Increasing consumer preference towards improved exterior look of cars is expected to witness the growth of automotive wheel coatings over the forecasted period.

Automotive Wheel Coating is used to enhance the durability and the appearance of a vehicle. It also helps in protecting the vehicle from extreme temperature, UV radiation and acid rain. Various types of technology are used by automotive wheel coating such as waterborne, solvent-borne, powder and UV-curved coating. Increasing demand of powder coating because of its superior characteristics such as flexibility of color change and lower VOCs will have a positive influence in automatic wheel coatings market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global automotive wheel coatings market based on coating product, technology, texture and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall automotive wheel coatings market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

