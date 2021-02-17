The Air Suspension Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with detailed market segmentation by vehicle type, component, technology and geography. The global air suspension market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Also, key air suspension market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are Continental AG, thyssenkrupp AG, Wabco Holdings Inc., Hendrickson International Corporation, Dunlop Systems and Components, Hitachi Ltd., Mando Corporation, BWI Group, Accuair Suspension and Firestone Industrial Products.

The major driver influencing the growth of air suspension are maneuverability, better control of the vehicle, comfort and stability whereas the high cost of development and maintenance associated with air suspension can act as a restraining factor in the market. Increasing demand for luxury busses and premium cars will boost the market of air suspension in coming years.

Air Suspension is a type of a vehicle suspension system based on air pressure mechanism. Air suspension comprises of various component such as compressor, spring, electronic sensors, shock absorber and others. Air suspension in automotive vehicle provides better ride, quality and comfort as compared to conventional suspension. Increasing demand for air suspension in motor vehicles is fueling the growth of Air suspension.

The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 15 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Air Suspension Market Landscape Air Suspension Market – Key Market Dynamics Air Suspension Market – Global Market Analysis Air Suspension Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Air Suspension Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Air Suspension Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Air Suspension Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Air Suspension Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

