Automotive Four-Wheel Drive Vehicle Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Business Growth, Demand and Applications Market Research Report to 2027

Bytheinsightpartners

Feb 17, 2021

The Automotive Four-Wheel Drive Vehicle Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global automotive four-wheel drive vehicle market with detailed market segmentation by type, system type, design, components, operating mode, application and geography. The global automotive four-wheel drive vehicle market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Also, key automotive four-wheel drive vehicle market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Continental AG, Magna International Inc., Borgwarner Inc., Jtekt Corporation, American Axle Manufacturing, Eaton Corporation PLC, GKN PLC, Dana Holding Corporation and Oerlikon Inc.

The main factors that help in surging the growth of this market include increased sales of utility and light commercial vehicles along with it OEMs are also offering 4WD as an option in these vehicles to attract more people whereas increasing overall vehicle cost is one of the major challenge faced by this market. Development of intelligent torque vectoring for 4WD will add new opportunities for this market in the coming years.

Automotive four-wheel drive vehicle (4WD) is a four wheeled vehicle, where all the four wheel receives equal torque especially while turning by providing the vehicle more grip and power. The 4WD system have become popular in many luxury sedans and sports car.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global automotive four-wheel drive vehicle market based on type, system type, design, components, operating mode and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall automotive four-wheel drive vehicle market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Contents:

  1. Introduction
  2. Key Takeaways
  3. Research Methodology
  4. Automotive Four-Wheel Drive Vehicle Market Landscape
  5. Automotive Four-Wheel Drive Vehicle Market – Key Market Dynamics
  6. Automotive Four-Wheel Drive Vehicle Market – Global Market Analysis
  7. Automotive Four-Wheel Drive Vehicle Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type
  8. Automotive Four-Wheel Drive Vehicle Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application
  9. Automotive Four-Wheel Drive Vehicle Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound
  10. Automotive Four-Wheel Drive Vehicle Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis
  11. Industry Landscape
  12. Automotive Four-Wheel Drive Vehicle Market, Key Company Profiles
  13. Appendix

By theinsightpartners

