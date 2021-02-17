The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Identity Verification Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Identity Verification Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

North America identity verification market is expected to grow from US$ 2.05 Bn in 2018 to US$ 5.27 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 11.2% from the year 2018 to 2027.

The growing sophistication of security information platforms and IT security-based tools & solutions is anticipated to have a profound impact on the overall management of the security ecosystem of an enterprise. The unprecedented growth in the number of cybersecurity incidents has further led to an increased need for robust security solutions across enterprises. The market demand for identity verification solutions has gained significant traction in the past few years owing to the versatile capabilities of these systems such as identity verification, data identification, fraud detection, and others. The growing popularity of digitization and automation in various industry verticals that range from BFSI to healthcare is also anticipated to fuel the growth of the identity verification market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. Some of the prominent benefits of identity verification include real-time ID verification, extracting data directly from IDs without any friction, effective document authentication & verification, mitigate the risk of spoofing, and others. All these benefits and capabilities offered by identity verification provide long term benefits to enterprises. These versatile benefits are expected to drive the market growth of identity verification market.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Identity Verification Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the North America Identity Verification Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major Key players covered in this report:

ACUANT, INC.

AUTHENTEQ

GEMALTO N.V.(THALES GROUP)

IDEMIA

MITEK SYSTEMS, INC.

EXPERIAN INFORMATION SOLUTIONS, INC.

JUMIO

LEXISNEXIS

ONFIDO

TRULIOO

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Identity Verification Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the North America Identity Verification Market segments and regions.

The research on the North America Identity Verification Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Identity Verification Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Identity Verification Market.

