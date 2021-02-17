MARKET INTRODUCTION

Laminated labels are particularly used on outdoor products, products exposed to chemicals, and wet or humid environments. These labels are used to display information in the form of electronic, written, or graphic communication on the product package. The laminate label is fully transparent and provides protection against the stains, spills, fingerprints, smudges, marks, abrasions, dirt, oil, grease, moisture, tears, wrinkles, and other contaminants. Laminated labels have observed increased preference in industrial applications as it ensures that the imprint remains readable, and the label is intact for a longer duration as compared to non-laminated labels. Increasing preference for a semi-gloss or matte finish in laminates over glossy label owing to easy scanning of barcodes on a matte finish label is one of the major trends driving the laminates segment over the forecast period.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The laminated label market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as increasing demand for laminated label across various applications in end-use industries including food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, consumer durables, home & personal care, and others. The need for customer engagement, highly resistive, durable, and attractive packaging has caused the need for laminated labels in the industry. Aesthetics and high performance from emerging pressure-sensitive technologies are anticipated to further drive the product demand. Prime importance is given by the manufacturers to cost-effective labeling by many manufacturers, which are a major driving factor for the growth of the global market. However, there has been a noticeable rise in the cost of raw materials required for laminated labels, thus restricting the growth of this market. Nevertheless, with the extensive research and developments by the market players to innovate products will open up opportunities in this market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Laminated Label Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the laminated label market with detailed market segmentation by form, application, composition, and geography. The global laminated label market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading laminated label market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global laminated label market is segmented on the basis of form, application, composition, printing ink, and printing technology. On the basis of form, the laminated label market is segmented into Reels and Sheets. The laminated label market on the basis of the application is classified into consumer durables, food & beverages, home & personal care, pharmaceuticals, retail labels, and others. On the basis of composition, global laminated label market is bifurcated into facestock, adhesive, and release liner. Based on printing ink, the laminated label market is bifurcated into water-based, solvent-based, holt melt-based, and UV curable. On the basis of printing technology, the laminated label market is segmented into digital printing, flexographic printing, gravure printing, lithography printing, offset printing, and letterpress printing.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global laminated label market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The laminated label market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the laminated label market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the laminated label market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover various key developments in the global laminated label market. Various companies are focusing growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Some of the growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from laminated label market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for laminated label in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the laminated label market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the laminated label market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

3M Company

Avery Dennison Corporation

Bemis Company, Inc.

CCL Industries Inc.

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

Coveris Holdings S.A.

Flexcon Company, Inc.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company

Stickythings Limited

Torraspapel Adestor

