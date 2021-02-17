MARKET INTRODUCTION

Linerless labels are basically pressure-sensitive labels that do not have a release liner or backing paper. Linerless labels possess special release coating, which is applied to the face of the label that allows the labels to be wound on a roll without any adhesive sticking to the label below it. Linerless labels are available in the market with permanent, removable, and repositionable adhesives. Increasing demand for consumer goods and rising flexible packaging industry offers a million-dollar opportunity for the global linerless labels market to grow in the near future.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The linerless labels market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as growing demand for linerless labels in the packaging of food & beverages owing to increasing demand for eco-friendly, biodegradable, and versatile labels, is a major factor expected to drive the growth of the global linerless labels market during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing preference of linerless labels in logistic applications, including shipping and transportation, are among some factors estimated to drive the growth of the potential market over the forecast period. However, fluctuating prices of raw materials used in the production of linerless labels may affect this market in the near future. Nevertheless, increasing adoption of advanced linerless labels in emerging economies is a factor expected to create a lucrative opportunity for growth of the global linerless labels market over the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Linerless Labels Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the linerless labels market with detailed market segmentation by composition, application, printing ink, printing technology, and geography. The global linerless labels market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading linerless labels market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global linerless labels market is segmented on the basis of composition, application, printing ink, and printing technology. On the basis of composition, the linerless labels market is segmented into facestock and adhesive. The linerless labels market on the basis of the application is classified into food & beverage, consumer durables, home & personal care, pharmaceuticals, retail labels, others. On the basis of printing ink, global linerless labels market is bifurcated into Facestock, and adhesive. Based on printing technology, the linerless labels market is segmented into digital, flexographic, gravure, screen, lithography, and letterpress.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global linerless labels market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The linerless labels market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the linerless labels market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the linerless labels market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover various key developments in the global linerless labels market. Various companies are focusing growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Some of the growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from linerless labels market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for linerless labels in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the linerless labels market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the linerless labels market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

3M Company

CCL Industries Inc.

Cenveo Corporation

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

Coveris Holdings S.A.

Gipako

Hub Labels

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company

Ravenwood Packaging

Reflex Labels Ltd

