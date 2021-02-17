MARKET INTRODUCTION

Packaging refers to the process of packing goods to protect it from external damage. Antimicrobial packaging is a type of packaging in which active antimicrobial agents are released into the food products. These antimicrobial agents inhibit the microorganism and increase the lifespan of the product. They also help in improving the quality of the packaged product and reduce the need for preservatives and additives.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Growing awareness related to health issues, and increase in food wastage, drives the growth of the antimicrobial packaging market. Besides this, the high consumption of the short shelf-life products also drives the market growth. However, the rising demand of consumers for natural products as compared to antimicrobial packaged products restricts the growth of the antimicrobial packaging market. The growth of various industries like agriculture, healthcare, consumer goods, etc is expected to foster the growth of the antimicrobial packaging market in the years to come.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Food and Beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the antimicrobial packaging market with detailed market segmentation by base material, antimicrobial agents, technology, pack type geography. The global antimicrobial packaging market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leadingantimicrobial packaging market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global antimicrobial packaging market is segmented on the basis of base material, antimicrobial agents, technology and pack type. On the basis of base material, the antimicrobial packaging market is segmented into plastic, biopolymer, paperboard and others. Based on antimicrobial agents the global antimicrobial packaging market is divided into organic acid, bacteriocins and others. As technology, the market is bifurcated into controlled release and active. The market as per pack type is broken into bags, pouches and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the globalantimicrobial packaging market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. Theantimicrobial packaging market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting theantimicrobial packaging market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting theantimicrobial packaging market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the antimicrobial packaging market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from antimicrobial packagingmarket are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for antimicrobial packaging in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the antimicrobial packaging market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in theantimicrobial packaging market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

BASF SE

PolyOne Corporation

Biocote Limited

Dunmore Corporation

Linpac Senior Holdings

Microban International

Oplon Pure Sciences Ltd

Other Companies

