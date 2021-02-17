MARKET INTRODUCTION

Antiscalants is a kind of pretreatments which are injected into feedwater before the water gets enter into the Reverse Osmosis (RO) cleaning system. These are multicomponent formulations which restrict the creation and precipitation of crystallized mineral salts. Further, these chemicals also ensures longevity, better recovery, minimization in cleaning frequency, and high production of clean water from the RO system. Various antiscalant are exclusive organic synthetic polymers including polyacrylic acid, carboxylic acid, polymaleic acid, polyphosphates and others

The antiscalant market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as growing demand for clean water in purposes such as industrial to residential and research laboratories. Moreover, popularity of cleaning and purifying water provides a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the antiscalant market. However, environmental concerns related with the chemicals in the production of antiscalants is projected to hamper the overall growth of the antiscalant market.

The “Global Antiscalant Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Chemical and Materials industry with a special focus on the global markettrend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of theantiscalant market with detailed market segmentation by type, form, product, method, end-user industry and geography. The global antiscalant market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the marketstatus of the leadingantiscalant market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The globalantiscalant market is segmented on the basis of type, form, product, method, end-user industry. On the basis of type, the antiscalant market is segmented into organic and inorganic. Based on form, the global antiscalant market is divided phosphates, carboxylates, fluorides, sulfonates, and others. Based on method, the global antiscalant market is divided threshold inhibition, crystal modification, and dispersion. Based on end-user industry, the global antiscalant market is divided oil & gas, industrial water treatment, pulp & paper, geothermal, mining, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global antiscalant market based on various segments. It also provides marketsize and forecast estimates from the year 2018to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The antiscalant market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the antiscalant market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates marketdynamics affecting the marketduring the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the antiscalant market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the antiscalant market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the marketwere acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of marketplayers. The market players fromantiscalant market is anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for antiscalant in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the antiscalant market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and marketstrategies in the antiscalant market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Avista Technologies

BASF SE

BWA Water Additives

Clariant AG

General Electric Co.

Kemira Oyj

Nalco Water

Shangdong Great Lake New Material Co. Ltd

Solvay SA

The Dow Chemicals

