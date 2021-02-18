The Global Night Vision Device Market report covers and evaluates the potential of the Night Vision Device Market and presents statistics and information on the size of the market, shares and growth factors. The intent of the study is to provide cutting-edge market analysis and to assist decision-makers with sound investment assessment. In addition, the study also identifies and analyses emerging developments in the global Night Vision Device Industry, along with key factors, threats and opportunities.

The report helps to understand the market scenario and accordingly strategize for business expansion. It offers insights into possible growth strategies adopted by the marketing channel, offering in-depth analysis for potential entrants or existing rivals in the Night Vision Device market. The Covid-19 outbreak affects most industries in the world. We give you comprehensive data of the relevant industry here at KD Market Insights Report that will aid and support your firm in all possible ways.

Report Coverage:

Overview of global Night Vision Device Market and the estimated market size of Night Vision Device between 2020 and 2025

Market segmentation analysis

Market fundamentals and structure

Value chain analysis of Night Vision Device

Significant growth drivers and threats that impact the market

Competitive dynamics study and comprehensive profiles of significant public and private players.

Market Segmentation:

Type Insights

According to type, the segment can be categorized into scope devices, goggles and cameras. The scope devices are expected to be the largest market share in 2019 and were valued at USD 2.8 Billion. They are more trending than goggles, alternate to the fact that they are heavier and giant. They are beneficial for navigation and scouting purposes.

Goggles are the next largest segment due to their extensive use across the globe for defense-based requirements. Automotive manufacturers are more focused on integrating devices with assistance systems for vehicles. Additionally, factors like night tours are a lucrative opportunity for this market.

The camera segment also accounts for a substantial market in 2018 and is expected to grow at a faster CAGR over the forecast period. Factors like reduced costs and maintenance costs help in the further growth of this market. These cameras are flexible, easier to use, and detachable.

Technology Insights

In terms of technology, the market can be segmented into intensifiers, thermal imaging, and others. Thermal imaging is accountable for the largest market share in 2019. The thermal imaging market was valued at USD 2.4 Billion in 2019.

While Image Intensifier is also growing at a faster rate due to its growing popularity and innovation in technology, the night technology device is categorized into different generations. The newest generation of devices, the generation 3 is highly used by the military and defense due to its better resolution and sensitivity.

Application Insights

The defence is one of the most catered segments for the night vision device market. It is registered to grow at a significant CAGR in 2019 during the forecast period of the report. The military needs its services owing to its better night vision with better color results.

The year 2019 saw an extensive rise in night safaris and wildlife research, making it the second-largest segment. Also, there is a heavy pouring of government funding to enable researchers to carry out their research activities.

Regional Coverage:

North America (U.S. & Canada), Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa).

Explore Full Report With TOC and List of Figure of “Night Vision Device Market” with Covid -19 Impact – https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/5344/night-vision-device-market

Global Night Vision Device Market Size and Scope:

The Night Vision Device Market report covers information on the market size. It provides market reach and forecasting in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2020-2025 . The report includes overview of the company, core business, total sales of the business, new product launch, recent growth and development status in the Night Vision Device Market. It also includes competitive landscape and strategies of major market players. Among various players, the players contributing significantly to the market are

Apresys, Inc.,

American Technologies Network Corporation;

Harris Corporation;

FLIR Systems, Inc.;

Yukon Advanced Optics Worldwide;

Bushnell;

Firefield;

Luna Optics;

L3 Technologies, Inc.

The Following are the Key Features of Global Night Vision Device Market Report:

Market Overview, Industry Development, Market Maturity, PESTLE Analysis, Value Chain Analysis

Growth Drivers and Barriers, Market Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis & Trade Analysis

Market Forecast Analysis for 2020-2025

Market Segments by Geographies and Countries

Market Segment Trend and Forecast

Market Analysis and Recommendations

Price Analysis

Key Market Driving Factors

Night Vision Device Market Company Analysis: Company Market Share & Market Positioning, Company Profiling, Recent Industry Developments etc.

