The most popular forms of online entertainment are social media, online video games, online casinos, music streaming, and video streaming. Rise in penetration of smartphones and availability of internet service at affordable price are expected to drive global online entertainment market growth. Rapid adoption internet-enabled smart devices, including smartphones, smart TVs, laptops, desktops, and smart projectors significantly boost the demand for online entertainment content. Entertainment over the internet gained significant traction, owing to its benefits such as convenience, low cost, and choice of timings.

Advancement in the smartphone technology and increase in utility of smartphones are expected to create huge demand for smartphones. Increase in size of smartphones and touchscreen displays has enhanced the visual and listening experience of viewers. Thus, surge in use of smartphone is expected to fuel the growth of the online entertainment market during the forecast period.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1. Amazon Web Services (AWS), 2. CBS Corporation, 3. Facebook, 4. Google LLC, 5. King Digital Entertainment Ltd, 6. Netflix, Inc., 7. Rakuten, Inc., 8. Sony Corporation, 9. Spotify Technology S.A., 10. Tencent Holdings Ltd

What is Online Entertainment Market Scope?

The “Global Online Entertainment Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Online Entertainment industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview Online Entertainment market with detailed market segmentation as deployment, end-user, and geography. The global Online Entertainment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Online Entertainment market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Online Entertainment market.

What is Online Entertainment Market Segmentation?

The global Online entertainment market is segmented on the basis of form, device, revenue model. On the basis of form, market is segmented as video, audio, games, internet radio, others. On the basis of device, market is segmented as smartphones, smart Tvs/projectors/monitors laptop, desktops/tablets, others. On the basis of revenue model, market is segmented as subscription, advertisement, sponsorship, other.

What is Online Entertainment Market Regional Framework?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Online Entertainment market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Online Entertainment market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

