An adaptive traffic control system (ATCS) is a solution that manages the timing of a traffic signal based on real-time traffic conditions. ATCS help to optimize the traffic flow, improves travel time, and reduces congestion. Additionally, advanced traffic management enhanced the system performance, reduced carbon emissions from vehicles, and reduced delays across cities by prioritizing traffic. These factors are likely to fuel the adaptive traffic control system market growth during the forecast period.

Increasing government initiatives for the deployment of smart traffic management technologies and integration of AI, IoT, and machine learning in the transportation sector are booming the global adaptive traffic control system market growth over the forecast period. However, the high cost associated with the system, along with a lack of expertise in configuring and maintaining the system, are major factors hampering the adaptive traffic control system market growth. Furthermore, an increase in the number of smart city projects, growing need to develop better transportation as well as transport infrastructure is expected to influence the adaptive traffic control system market in the coming years.

1. Aldridge Traffic Controllers Pty Limited (ATC), 2. Atkins, 3. Cubic Corporation, 4. Digicon, 5. EFKON, 6. Johnson Controls International plc, 7. Kapsch TrafficCom AG, 8. Onnyx Electronisys Pvt. Ltd., 9. Siemens AG, 10. SWARCO

The global Adaptive Traffic Control System market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

The global adaptive traffic control system market is segmented on the basis of component, type, application. On the basis of component the market is segmented as hardware, software, service. On the basis of type the market is segmented as SCATS, SCOOT, RHODES, OPAC, others. On the basis of application the market is segmented as urban (cities), highways.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Adaptive Traffic Control System market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Adaptive Traffic Control System market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

