The New Report “Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Market” published by ReportsWeb, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The continuously rising digital workplace and mobile workforce and stringent government compliances and regulations, is forcing the organization to adopt efficient enterprise file synchronization and sharing (EFSS) solution. Furthermore, the emerging economies having potential for EFSS markets is creating profitable opportunities for the Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) market in the forecast period.

The rising Emphasis of businesses on corporate data security is driving the growth of the Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) market. However, need for heavy investments in EFSS solutions may restrain the growth of the Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) market. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions is anticipated to create market opportunities for the Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) market during the forecast period.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1. BlackBerry Limited, 2. Box, Inc., 3. Citrix Systems, Inc., 4. DROPBOX, 5. Egnyte, 6. Google LLC, 7. IBM Corporation, 8. Microsoft Corporation, 9. Syncplicity by Axway, 10. VMware, Inc.

What is Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Market Scope?

The “Global Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) market with detailed market segmentation as deployment, end-user, and geography. The global Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) market.

What is Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Market Segmentation?

The global enterprise file synchronization and sharing (EFSS) market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment type, enterprise size, and industry vertical. On the basis of component the market is segmented into solutions and services. Based on deployment type the market is fragmented into on-premises and cloud. On the basis of enterprise size the market is segmented into large enterprise and SMEs. Similarly, on the basis of industry vertical the market is fragmented into BFSI, government, healthcare, education, media and entertainment, and others.

What is Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Market Regional Framework?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Market Size

2.2 Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Sales by Product

4.2 Global Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Revenue by Product

4.3 Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Breakdown Data by End User

