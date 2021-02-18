The New Report “Intellectual Property Rights and Royalty Management Market” published by ReportsWeb, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The growing need for protection of IP assets from monetizing and duplicity of the assets are some of the major driving factors for the intellectual property rights and royalty management market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing necessity to monetize the contents for various broadcasting services such as over the top broadcasting and TV broadcasting are also propelling the growth of the intellectual property rights and royalty management market.

The increasing demand for enterprises to better manage their royalties from different accounts, increase profitability, and overall revenue are fueling the intellectual property rights and royalty management market growth. However, high initial investment and lack of skilled personnel may hamper the intellectual property rights and royalty management market growth. Moreover, rapid adoption of this solution by educational institutions and government agencies to protect and manage their intellectual properties are expected to influence the intellectual property rights and royalty management market growth over the forecast period.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1. Anaqua, Inc., 2. AppColl, 3. CPA Global, 4. Dependable Solutions, 5. FADEL, 6. Filmtrack, 7. Ingenta, 8. TORViC Technologies, Inc. (FlexTrac), 9. Vistex, Inc., 10. WestEnd Software

What is Intellectual Property Rights and Royalty Management Market Scope?

The “Global Intellectual Property Rights and Royalty Management Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Intellectual Property Rights and Royalty Management industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview Intellectual Property Rights and Royalty Management market with detailed market segmentation as deployment, end-user, and geography. The global Intellectual Property Rights and Royalty Management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Intellectual Property Rights and Royalty Management market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Intellectual Property Rights and Royalty Management market.

What is Intellectual Property Rights and Royalty Management Market Segmentation?

The global intellectual property rights and royalty management market is segmented on the basis of solution type, deployment, enterprise size, vertical. On the basis of solution type the market is segmented as standalone, integrated. On the basis of deployment the market is segmented as on-premise, cloud. On the basis of enterprise size the market is segmented as SMEs, large enterprises. On the basis of vertical the market is segmented as retail and consumer goods, IT and telecom, healthcare and life sciences, government, manufacturing, education, travel and hospitality, media and entertainment, others

What is Intellectual Property Rights and Royalty Management Market Regional Framework?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Intellectual Property Rights and Royalty Management market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Intellectual Property Rights and Royalty Management market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

