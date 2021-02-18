Boat rental is the business of renting, or chartering, a yacht, sailboat, catamaran, motorboat, etc., for traveling to various coastal or island destinations. Growth in the millennial population and the increase of marine tourism are fuels the boat rental market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, an introduction to new promotional boat renting methods, such as rental service providers collaborating with travel agencies to offer combined packages, is also accelerating the boat rental market.

The report also includes the profiles of key boat rental companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Boatjump, S.L.

Boatsetter

Click&Boat

GetMyBoat, Inc.

Le Boat

Nautal

Sailo Inc.

SamBoat

YACHTICO

Zizooboats GmbH

Global Boat Rental Market: Applications and Types

COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Boat Type (Yacht, Sailing Boat, Catamaran, Motorboat, Others); Rental Type (Short, Mid, Long); Application (Fishing, Sailing, Other) and Geography

An increase in per capita income has led to higher spending on recreational and tourism activity. Therefore, an increase in demand for rental boats leads to the boat rental market’s growth during the forecast period. However, higher taxation on renting boats and a hike in costs during peak seasons may restrain the boat rental market growth up to a certain level. Moreover, the development of online platforms, mobile apps & various business models for boat booking provides an easy and convenient way to book a boat, resulting in the growth of the rental boat market in the coming years.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Boat Rental Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the boat rental industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview boat rental market with detailed market segmentation as boat type, rental type, application, and geography. The global boat rental market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading boat rental market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the boat rental market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global boat rental market is segmented on the basis of boat type, rental type, application. On the basis of boat type the market is segmented as yacht, sailing boat, catamaran, motorboat, others. On the basis of rental type the market is segmented as short, mid, long. On the basis of application the market is segmented as fishing, sailing, other.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global boat rental market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The boat rental market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

