The Steel Rebar Market 2021 industry Research Report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market. Steel rebar is a steel bar or mesh of steel wires used as a tensioning device for the reinforcement of concrete. It also aids in holding the concrete in a compressed state. Steel rebar is used in variety of applications in different construction projects such as highways and bridges. They ensure safe and reliable structures for a long period. Steel is only used as rebar because of elongation of steel due to high temperatures (thermal expansion coefficient) nearly equal to that of concrete. Steel rebar is an ideal reinforcing choice due to its unique advantages such as compatibility with concrete, recycling property and easily available. Moreover, the steel rebar’s once manufactured to the standard size, it can be bent to the required specifications.

The steel rebar market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rapid construction of highways, public utilities, bridges in growing economies boosted by increasing urban population. The steel rebar market is further fuelled by the growing smart city projects financed by public-private partnerships. However, volatile prices of the raw material is the key factor anticipated to hamper the market growth. Nonetheless, demand for highly ductile reinforcement bars present significant growth opportunities for the steel rebar market.

Acerinox, S.A.

ArcelorMittal S.A.

Commercial Metals Company (CMC)

Essar Steel

EVRAZ plc.

Gerdau S/A

Mechel PAO

Nippon Steel Corp.

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL)

Tata Steel Ltd.

The “Global Steel Rebar Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Steel Rebar market with detailed market segmentation product, application, and geography. The global Steel Rebar market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Steel Rebar market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global steel rebar market is segmented on the basis of product, process and application. Based on the product, the market is segmented as deformed and mild. On the basis of the process, the market is segmented as basic oxygen steelmaking and electric arc furnace. The market by application is classified as residential buildings, public infrastructure and industrial.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Steel Rebar market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Steel Rebar market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

