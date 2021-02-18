The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Asia Pacific Nuclear Decommissioning Service Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Asia Pacific Nuclear Decommissioning Service market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The nuclear decommissioning service market in Asia-Pacific was valued US$ 1.22 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1.80 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), among others, are the governing authorities that are increasingly emphasizing decommissioning to reduce the risk of radioactive emission from nuclear reactor sites. This factor is anticipated to drive the growth of the nuclear decommissioning services market globally. According to IEA, a total of 411 nuclear power plants are set to be decommissioned by 2040, comprising 295 commercial power plants and 116 research reactors.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Asia Pacific Nuclear Decommissioning Service market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Asia Pacific Nuclear Decommissioning Service market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

AECOM

Ansaldo Energia S.p.A.

Babcock International Group PLC

Bechtel Corporation

EnergySolutions

GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy (GEH)

Orano

Studsvik AB

Fluor Corporation

Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co. Ltd

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Asia Pacific Nuclear Decommissioning Service market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Asia Pacific Nuclear Decommissioning Service market segments and regions.

The research on the Asia Pacific Nuclear Decommissioning Service market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Asia Pacific Nuclear Decommissioning Service market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Asia Pacific Nuclear Decommissioning Service market.

Reasons to buy report

To understand the Asia-Pacific nuclear decommissioning service market landscape and identify market segments that are most likely to guarantee a strong return

Stay ahead of the race by comprehending the ever-changing competitive landscape for Asia-Pacific nuclear decommissioning service market

Efficiently plan M&A and partnership deals in Asia-Pacific nuclear decommissioning service market by identifying market segments with the most promising probable sales

Helps to take knowledgeable business decisions from perceptive and comprehensive analysis of market performance of various segment form Asia-Pacific nuclear decommissioning service market

Obtain market revenue forecast for market by various segments from 2020-2027 in the Asia-Pacific region.

