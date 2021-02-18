The “Dried Soup Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis” report added to The Insight Partners has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Dried Soup Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global market.

Dried soup is an instant soup mix prepared from dehydrated vegetables by slow air drying or freeze drying process. The ingredients used in the dried soup include vegetables, meat and grains along with flavoring agents and preservatives. Dried soups are healthier than canned or condensed wet soups in terms of their content of sodium and preservatives. These soups are ready to cook and are especially popular among the working-class population as an instant food option enriched with nutrition. In addition, dried soups retain their nutritious value and have extended shelf lives. Dried soups are available in different flavors in cups and pouches and can be easily found at supermarkets and convenience stores.

Top Key Players:-B&G Foods, Inc.,Campbell Soup Company,Dr. McDougall’s Right Foods,Frontier Soups,McKenzie’s,Nestle S.A.,Nissin Foods,Specialty Food Association, Inc.,The Kraft Heinz Company,Unilever Food Solutions

The dried soup market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising demands for convenience food coupled with rising disposable incomes of consumers. Incorporation of healthy food ingredients such as vegetables and lean meat and customized ingredients further propels the growth of the dried soups market. However, health concerns arising from certain preservatives used in the mix hampers the growth of the dried soup market. Nonetheless, the introduction of organic soups and innovation in the product, as well as packaging technologies, offer lucrative opportunities for the key players involved in the dried soup market during the forecast period.

The global dried soup market is segmented on the basis of packaging and distribution channel. Based on packaging, the market is segmented as cup and pouch. On the basis of the distribution channel, the market is segmented as hypermarkets and supermarkets, retail stores, convenience stores and others.

