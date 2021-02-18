The “Edible Films and Coatings Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis” report added to The Insight Partners has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Edible Films and Coatings Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global market.

Edible films and coatings are primary packagings made from edible components. Such components may also include ingredients like protein and lipids. Edible films help in protecting the food from the outside atmosphere and moisture and are mostly used in packaging. On the other hand, edible coatings are more often used for decorative purposes in making cakes and pastries. These films and coatings prevent loss of moisture, provide a shiny surface for aesthetic purposes, protect against microbes and also help improve the shelf life of the food product. Unlike plastic coatings, these materials also contribute to environmental protection by reducing pollution.

The edible films and coatings market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising consumer awareness towards environment protection and reduction of packaging wastage. Moreover, aesthetic aspects of the product in the decoration of bakery and confectionary further boost the edible films and coatings market. However, lack of awareness among local manufacturers and dependency on import may hamper the growth of the edible films and coatings market. Nonetheless, the edible films and coatings market offers lucrative opportunities for the key players on account of newer product innovations during the forecast period.

The global edible films and coatings market is segmented on the basis of ingredient type and application. Based on ingredient type, the market is segmented as protein, polysaccharides, lipids and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as dairy products, nutritional products, bakery & confectionery, fruits & vegetables, meat, poultry and fish and others.

